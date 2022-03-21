FY2024 EPS Estimates for WD-40 Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.80.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $184.68 and a twelve month high of $321.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WD-40 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

