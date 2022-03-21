FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Raised by SVB Leerink

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

CGEM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $582.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

