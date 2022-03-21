G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

