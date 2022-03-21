Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $63.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

