Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Up 3.9%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 70,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 65,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAU shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$177.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

