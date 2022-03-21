Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMBGet Rating) to report $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $10.34 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $42.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMB stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

