Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.02 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last three months. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

