Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,113.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.12%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

