Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.11. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 209,686 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GOTU. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.
About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.