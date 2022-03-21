Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.11. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 209,686 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOTU. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.09.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%. The company had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

