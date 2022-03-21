GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $37.14

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $35.52. GDS shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 30,631 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.