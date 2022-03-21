GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $37.14

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $35.52. GDS shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 30,631 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
