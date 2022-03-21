Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

