General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Down to $95.59

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.59, but opened at $92.60. General Electric shares last traded at $93.73, with a volume of 40,746 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

