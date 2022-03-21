General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

