General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in General Electric by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.