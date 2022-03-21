General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. 298,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.