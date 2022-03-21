General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $70.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Shares of GM opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

