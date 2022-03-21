Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GENQU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 28th

Genesis Unicorn Capital’s (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 28th. Genesis Unicorn Capital had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GENQU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Get Genesis Unicorn Capital alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.