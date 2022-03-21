Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.08. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 6,548 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $2,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

