Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 96,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,786,275 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Gerdau by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 300,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gerdau by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,657 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

