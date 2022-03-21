Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

GNGBY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.20. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. Getinge has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getinge will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

