GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 371.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 133,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 321,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,431. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $462.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

