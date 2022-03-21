GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,488,715 shares of company stock valued at $343,857,236 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.23. 7,081,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.99 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

