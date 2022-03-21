GFS Advisors LLC Buys 29,252 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.59. 58,633,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,142,344. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a market cap of $280.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

