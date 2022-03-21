GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,563,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,134,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

