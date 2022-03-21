GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,115,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,348,781. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

