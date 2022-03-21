GFS Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust comprises 1.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,792. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

