GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 4,271,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,692. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

