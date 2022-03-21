GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

