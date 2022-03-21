GFS Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,072,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,030,281. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average is $306.47. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

