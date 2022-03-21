GFS Advisors LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4,783.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

