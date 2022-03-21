GFS Advisors LLC Has $20.96 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.30.

FedEx stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,212. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

