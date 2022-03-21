GFS Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.09. 3,149,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,871. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

