GFS Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,105 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

WFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,523,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

