GFS Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

