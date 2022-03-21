GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,814 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NYSE GE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. 5,354,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,871,313. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

