GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 7,285 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 1.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. 9,248,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

