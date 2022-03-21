GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 9,851 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.00. 4,415,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,827. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

