GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,500 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.28. The company had a trading volume of 400,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,051. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.