GFS Advisors LLC Sells 24,401 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 669.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC remained flat at $$37.62 during trading hours on Monday. 4,988,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.