Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,091 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

