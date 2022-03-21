Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,091 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 18,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.