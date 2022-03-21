Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.02 and last traded at $61.10. 1,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,372,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.12.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

