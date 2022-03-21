Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.46. Glatfelter shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 4,163 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLT. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $581.50 million, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.02%.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

