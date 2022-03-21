Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.10. 5,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,815,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -50.39.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.