Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires 33,933 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. 195,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,306. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53.

