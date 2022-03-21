Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.28. 400,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.63 and its 200-day moving average is $251.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.