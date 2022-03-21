Goepper Burkhardt LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.89. 2,940,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,083. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.