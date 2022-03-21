Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.57. 184,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

