Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,333,917 shares.The stock last traded at $21.21 and had previously closed at $21.02.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

