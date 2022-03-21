Goldcoin Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $15,641.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00281841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,924,560 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

